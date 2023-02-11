Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$47.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TOY. CIBC cut Spin Master from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$62.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Spin Master from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spin Master currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$52.22.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSE:TOY opened at C$36.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.06. Spin Master has a 1 year low of C$30.63 and a 1 year high of C$51.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$34.01 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.66.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Spin Master’s payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

In other news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total value of C$117,783.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,783.80. In other news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total value of C$117,783.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$117,783.80. Also, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 2,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$77,414.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$156,907.21.

About Spin Master

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.