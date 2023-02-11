Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $111.35 and last traded at $111.19, with a volume of 1298424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.62.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.08.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.