Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after StockNews.com upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock traded as high as $111.35 and last traded at $111.19, with a volume of 1298424 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $103.62.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on WYNN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.08.
In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $477,390.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $1,055,228.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,690 shares in the company, valued at $559,618.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.42.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $955.88 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.
