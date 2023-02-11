V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Down 7.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) dropped 7.4% during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $30.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. V.F. traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.33. Approximately 9,988,390 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,286,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Williams Trading downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other V.F. news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 56,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in V.F. by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.66%.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

