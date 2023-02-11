V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Down 7.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) dropped 7.4% during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $30.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock. V.F. traded as low as $26.17 and last traded at $26.33. Approximately 9,988,390 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,286,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Williams Trading downgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded V.F. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian acquired 17,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 86,641 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,505,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 56,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $846,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in V.F. by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 54,484 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.80.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business's revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.66%.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Stories

