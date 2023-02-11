Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $39.00. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Criteo traded as high as $36.65 and last traded at $36.33, with a volume of 161241 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.71.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRTO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Criteo from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Criteo from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Criteo in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Criteo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $163,683.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,734,242.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 3,645 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $96,009.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,550,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah Js Glickman sold 5,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $163,683.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,734,242.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,899 shares of company stock valued at $511,879 in the last 90 days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Criteo during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 106.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Criteo by 23.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Criteo by 59.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

