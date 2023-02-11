Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Cut to C$225.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$235.00 to C$225.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Intact Financial from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$229.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$211.00 to C$209.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$238.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Intact Financial from C$210.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$226.00.
Intact Financial Trading Up 1.7 %
Intact Financial stock opened at C$197.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$197.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$196.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.43. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$170.82 and a one year high of C$209.57. The stock has a market cap of C$34.53 billion and a PE ratio of 12.81.
Intact Financial Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Intact Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.42%.
Intact Financial Company Profile
Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, and the Middle East. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.
