Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Raised to C$36.00 at CSFB

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by CSFB from C$30.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOS. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Canada Goose from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Canada Goose from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. CIBC dropped their target price on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.73.

Shares of TSE:GOOS opened at C$26.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a PE ratio of 34.21. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of C$20.01 and a 1 year high of C$39.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.63.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Blackford sold 1,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.75, for a total transaction of C$27,745.72.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

