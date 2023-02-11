CIBC Boosts Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target to C$9.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lundin Mining from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$9.10 to C$12.80 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a sector perform overweight rating to an underperform overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$13.05.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$8.95 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a 52-week low of C$6.24 and a 52-week high of C$14.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$9.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

