Brokers Offer Predictions for Dominion Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dominion Energy in a research report issued on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dominion Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.08 per share.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

D has been the topic of several other reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a report on Sunday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $49.61 billion, a PE ratio of 54.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 244.95%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,110,895,000 after buying an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,074,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,912 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,126,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,704 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

