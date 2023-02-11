Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Seagen Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Seagen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.09) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.08). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Seagen’s current full-year earnings is ($3.54) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seagen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Seagen from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.13.

Shares of SGEN opened at $135.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.25 and a beta of 0.58. Seagen has a 1 year low of $105.43 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.24.

In other Seagen news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total value of $1,092,039.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,229,805.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,848 shares of company stock valued at $6,418,670. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Seagen by 622.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

