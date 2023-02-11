Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.42. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ current full-year earnings is $37.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’ FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.46 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 118.65%.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock opened at $22.46 on Thursday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after buying an additional 1,897,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,990,000 after buying an additional 95,106 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,551,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,779,000 after buying an additional 107,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,969,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,031,000 after buying an additional 390,164 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $2.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 52.54%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

