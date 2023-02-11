FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Lowered by Analyst

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report released on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cheesecake Factory’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.44.

Cheesecake Factory Trading Down 0.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

CAKE opened at $37.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average is $33.58. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAKE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 5,537 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 4,000 shares of Cheesecake Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,125. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

(Get Rating)

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.