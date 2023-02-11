BeiGene, Ltd. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($19.22) Per Share (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BeiGene in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($19.22) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($18.97). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BeiGene’s current full-year earnings is ($17.68) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for BeiGene’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($4.04) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($3.86) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($5.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($3.49) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($13.07) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($9.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.46) EPS.

Get BeiGene alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BGNE. Guggenheim upped their price objective on BeiGene from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Cowen upped their target price on BeiGene from $200.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised BeiGene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BeiGene from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.43.

BeiGene Price Performance

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $244.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $236.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45 and a beta of 0.72. BeiGene has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $280.62.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($5.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.02) by ($1.37). The business had revenue of $387.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.25 million. BeiGene had a negative net margin of 171.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of BeiGene during the second quarter valued at about $6,443,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in BeiGene by 2.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the period. 51.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BeiGene news, CEO John Oyler sold 25,000 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.84, for a total transaction of $5,171,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 1,987 shares of BeiGene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $417,548.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,629,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,994,897.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,504 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.