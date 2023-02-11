The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($4.04) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for The Arena Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.04) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.14). The consensus estimate for The Arena Group’s current full-year earnings is ($4.04) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for The Arena Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

AREN stock opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.57. The Arena Group has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $16.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.32.

The Arena Group ( NYSE:AREN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $66.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in The Arena Group by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in The Arena Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in The Arena Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Arena Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Arena Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000,000. 50.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

