Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($2.48) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.47). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.28) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DCPH. Jonestrading raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Guggenheim raised shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.70. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.82.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.03). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 133.49% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $36.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.51) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc purchased 1,666,666 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,924,252. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Brightstar Associates Llc bought 1,666,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 19,718,014 shares in the company, valued at $354,924,252. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Lee Flynn sold 2,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $51,039.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,081.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 100.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

