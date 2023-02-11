Brokerages Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target at $61.69

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.85.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Down 3.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $84.31. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.42.

About Exact Sciences

(Get Rating)

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

