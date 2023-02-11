Brokerages Set Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Price Target at $61.69

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.85.
Several research analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences
Exact Sciences Stock Down 3.8 %
NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Exact Sciences has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $84.31. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.42.
About Exact Sciences
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exact Sciences (EXAS)
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.