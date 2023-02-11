Brokerages Set Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Target Price at $53.71

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.71.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RPRX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX stock opened at $38.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.40.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Royalty Pharma will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

Insider Activity at Royalty Pharma

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $1,679,619.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,059,969.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $7,276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 40,010 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,679,619.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,059,969.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 452,933 shares of company stock valued at $19,533,063 over the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1,496.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,994,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $756,506,000 after acquiring an additional 16,867,887 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 27.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,953,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,511,480,000 after buying an additional 7,748,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 1,012.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,904 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,647,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Stories

