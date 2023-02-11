TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Receives C$143.18 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$141.50.

Several research analysts recently commented on TFII shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TFI International from C$113.00 to C$109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a C$123.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get TFI International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TFI International news, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.53, for a total transaction of C$3,588,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,270,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$612,966,538.03. In related news, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$149.22 per share, with a total value of C$4,476,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,906,232. Also, Director Alain Bédard sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.53, for a total transaction of C$3,588,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,270,651 shares in the company, valued at C$612,966,538.03. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,175,535 and have sold 55,768 shares valued at $7,931,441.

TFI International Trading Down 0.8 %

TFI International Company Profile

TSE TFII opened at C$166.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. The firm has a market cap of C$14.54 billion and a PE ratio of 15.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$144.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$136.74. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$93.63 and a 52 week high of C$169.14.

(Get Rating)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.