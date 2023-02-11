FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Duke Energy Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duke Energy in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $5.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.25. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Duke Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

DUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.73.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $99.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.76 and a 12 month high of $116.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.41.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

