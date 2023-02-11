Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Receives $108.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.13.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WIX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Wix.com from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Wix.com from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Wix.com from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 116.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 433 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ WIX opened at $84.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.16. Wix.com has a 12 month low of $53.12 and a 12 month high of $126.35.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The information services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.15. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 333.40% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. The company had revenue of $345.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wix.com will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

