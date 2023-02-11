Brokerages Set Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Price Target at C$69.05

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$83.07.

Several analysts have weighed in on YRI shares. Eight Capital lowered their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Yamana Gold from C$9.25 to C$8.75 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$7.10 to C$8.05 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$6.80 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold Stock Down 1.2 %

YRI stock opened at C$7.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11. Yamana Gold has a twelve month low of C$5.20 and a twelve month high of C$8.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.82.

Yamana Gold Increases Dividend

Yamana Gold Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.041 per share. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

(Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.