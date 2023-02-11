HC Wainwright Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will earn ($2.57) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.56). The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of OLMA opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $183.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.34. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 254,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 61,160 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 558,749 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,399,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 557,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

