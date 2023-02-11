HC Wainwright Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar now expects that the company will earn ($2.57) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.56). The consensus estimate for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.68) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Olema Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.30) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.72) EPS.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of OLMA opened at $4.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $183.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.34. Olema Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.57.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olema Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLMA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,552,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after acquiring an additional 254,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,474,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 61,160 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 558,749 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 461.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 1,399,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 643,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 557,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.
