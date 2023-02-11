Research Analysts Set Expectations for MAG Silver Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MAG Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.45. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for MAG Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03).

MAG Silver Trading Down 0.8 %

MAG has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC cut their price objective on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$28.75 to C$28.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on MAG Silver from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on MAG Silver from C$24.50 to C$25.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of MAG stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.07. MAG Silver has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $19.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MAG Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in MAG Silver by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 30,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 639,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,793,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,889,000 after purchasing an additional 21,803 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 214,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

