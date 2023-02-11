Capstone Green Energy (CGRN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect Capstone Green Energy to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.
Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.16). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 281.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.20 million. On average, analysts expect Capstone Green Energy to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of CGRN stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. Capstone Green Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.29 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96.
Capstone Green Energy Company Profile
Capstone Green Energy Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and service of microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products generate electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.
