Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 692.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 449,093 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 408.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 347,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 279,135 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 224,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 35,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Algoma Steel Group

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASTL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

