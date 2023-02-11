Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Algoma Steel Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.52 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. Algoma Steel Group has a 12-month low of $5.64 and a 12-month high of $12.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 692.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 449,093 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 408.8% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 347,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 279,135 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 224,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 35,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 5,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.
Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.
