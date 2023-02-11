Dye & Durham (DND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 13th.
Dye & Durham (TSE:DND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$120.17 million during the quarter.
Dye & Durham Stock Down 6.1 %
DND opened at C$21.13 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$11.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Dye & Durham Company Profile
Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.
See Also
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.