Dye & Durham (DND) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dye & Durham will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 13th.

Dye & Durham last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$120.17 million during the quarter.

Dye & Durham Stock Down 6.1 %

DND opened at C$21.13 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$11.62 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$16.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$31.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. CIBC lowered their target price on Dye & Durham from C$33.00 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$23.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Dye & Durham from C$31.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.



Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada, Australia, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It offers real estate and legal practice management software enabling customers to execute transactions reliably, securely, and easily; unity, a real-estate conveyancing software; and cloud-based software solutions, including online property and business regulatory information, practice management software, conveyancing workflow, electronic contracts, and legal support services.

