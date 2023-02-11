Analysts Set Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) PT at $108.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAB. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAB opened at $103.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.21. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $78.26 and a fifty-two week high of $106.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

In other news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,162,516.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,371.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2,233.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 245,277 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,589,000 after acquiring an additional 234,764 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,985,000 after acquiring an additional 34,084 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,700,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 165,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,201,051,000 after acquiring an additional 21,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 637,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.