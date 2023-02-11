Analysts Set Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) PT at $67.00

Shares of Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVA. Citigroup raised Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enviva from $76.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Raymond James upgraded Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Enviva to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enviva from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Insider Transactions at Enviva

In other Enviva news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,742,439 shares in the company, valued at $315,834,145. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,742,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,834,145. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 28,697 shares of Enviva stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.25 per share, with a total value of $1,528,115.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,542,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,134,876.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enviva Trading Up 0.5 %

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Enviva by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 13,116 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Enviva by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Enviva by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Enviva by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVA opened at $46.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Enviva has a 52-week low of $43.60 and a 52-week high of $91.06.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%.

Enviva Company Profile

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

