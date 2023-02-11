Brokerages Set SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT at $21.33

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.85.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on SunPower to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on SunPower to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on SunPower from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPWR opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.87. SunPower has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $469.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.44 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 4.21%. Sell-side analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

