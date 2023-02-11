VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives $54.50 Average PT from Analysts

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get VSE alerts:

VSE Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. VSE has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $57.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $684.93 million, a PE ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 1.50.

VSE Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.47%.

In other news, Director Mark E. Ferguson III sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.12, for a total value of $111,256.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,611 shares in the company, valued at $521,212.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of VSE

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of VSE by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 717,489 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VSE by 5.9% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 218,961 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VSE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 217,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of VSE by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 182,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after buying an additional 104,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

(Get Rating)

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.