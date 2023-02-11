ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Receives $28.20 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Institutional Trading of ADTRAN

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. FMR LLC raised its position in ADTRAN by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its position in ADTRAN by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $16.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.17). ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $340.71 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADTRAN Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Featured Stories

