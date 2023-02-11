Brokerages Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Price Target at GBX 199.57

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 199.57 ($2.40).

SRP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 190 ($2.28) to GBX 210 ($2.52) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 1,885,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.04), for a total value of £3,204,500 ($3,852,025.48).

Stock Down 0.4 %

About Serco Group

Shares of SRP opened at GBX 152 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,169.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. Serco Group has a 12 month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 199 ($2.39). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 155.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 163.91.

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

