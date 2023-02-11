Brokerages Set Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF) Target Price at GBX 1,716

Shares of Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,716 ($20.63).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,630 ($19.59) price target on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($18.93) to GBX 1,600 ($19.23) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.04) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Associated British Foods Price Performance

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,886 ($22.67) on Wednesday. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,223 ($14.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,964 ($23.61). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,735.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,557.97. The company has a market capitalization of £14.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,143.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.