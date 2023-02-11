Blue Owl Capital (OWL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE OWL opened at $12.82 on Friday. Blue Owl Capital has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -320.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17.

OWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $13.75 to $15.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.68.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 7,822 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

