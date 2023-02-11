The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $166.00 Average PT from Brokerages

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Middleby to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Middleby from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Middleby from $140.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Middleby in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Middleby Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $152.31 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.54. Middleby has a 12 month low of $120.30 and a 12 month high of $196.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Insider Transactions at Middleby

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.18). Middleby had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $992.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Middleby will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $979,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John R. Miller III sold 1,161 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.26, for a total value of $161,680.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,408.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 225 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $32,586.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,050.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Middleby

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 52.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 42.6% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Middleby by 143.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Middleby by 8.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 237,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,482,000 after buying an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Middleby in the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Featured Articles

