Intercorp Financial Services (IFS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post earnings of $1.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.44. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $428.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.97 million. On average, analysts expect Intercorp Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Intercorp Financial Services stock opened at $22.28 on Friday. Intercorp Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.19.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IFS shares. Scotiabank raised Intercorp Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Grupo Santander lowered Intercorp Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IFS. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after purchasing an additional 14,130 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $904,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 7,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Intercorp Financial Services in the 1st quarter valued at $609,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

