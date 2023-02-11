Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

VNO stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,617,000 after buying an additional 282,152 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,594,000 after purchasing an additional 776,978 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,031,000 after purchasing an additional 67,492 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 900,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after purchasing an additional 308,072 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VNO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and the Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers and regional malls single tenant retail assets.

