Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance
VNO stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $47.26.
Vornado Realty Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.00%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vornado Realty Trust
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on VNO. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.88.
Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile
Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and the Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers and regional malls single tenant retail assets.
