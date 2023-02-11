Outset Medical (OM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect Outset Medical to post earnings of ($0.88) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 145.93% and a negative return on equity of 49.75%. The business had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. On average, analysts expect Outset Medical to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ OM opened at $28.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13. Outset Medical has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.46.

Several research firms have issued reports on OM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Outset Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,618,074.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $36,442.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 31,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $841,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,618,074.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OM. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 259.8% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,849,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,337,000 after purchasing an additional 433,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 438,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 271,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,324,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,313,000 after acquiring an additional 190,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after acquiring an additional 167,278 shares in the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

