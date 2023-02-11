Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance
Shares of ICMB opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $5.72.
About Investcorp Credit Management BDC
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
