Investcorp Credit Management BDC (ICMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 3.95%. On average, analysts expect Investcorp Credit Management BDC to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Performance

Shares of ICMB opened at $3.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.29 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.02. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $5.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ICMB Get Rating ) by 601.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.63% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

