The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Receives $48.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Susquehanna cut Greenbrier Companies from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $29.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $969.63 million, a PE ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.43. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 6th. The transportation company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $766.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.80 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 0.61%. Equities research analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 192.86%.

Insider Activity at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, Director William A. Furman sold 30,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 253,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,769,024.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenbrier Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after buying an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, Leasing & Management Services, and Corporate. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

