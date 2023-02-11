Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE NTB opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $32.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1,488.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 300,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 281,324 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 24.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 254,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,174 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 47.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,745,000 after purchasing an additional 47,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 743,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,678,000 after acquiring an additional 40,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 515,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,745,000 after acquiring an additional 30,298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.
