Barrington Research Reiterates C$3.50 Price Target for Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA)

Barrington Research set a C$3.50 price objective on Alithya Group (TSE:ALYA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Alithya Group alerts:

Alithya Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE ALYA opened at C$2.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.50. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of C$1.95 and a 12 month high of C$3.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$220.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.