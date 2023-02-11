Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Purchases £141.24 in Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) insider Graeme Watt acquired 11 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($15.43) per share, for a total transaction of £141.24 ($169.78).

Graeme Watt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Graeme Watt bought 12 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($14.98) per share, with a total value of £149.52 ($179.73).

On Wednesday, December 21st, Graeme Watt sold 26,631 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,209 ($14.53), for a total value of £321,968.79 ($387,028.24).

On Wednesday, December 7th, Graeme Watt acquired 13 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,222 ($14.69) per share, with a total value of £158.86 ($190.96).

LON SCT opened at GBX 1,235 ($14.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,245.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,223.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,241.35. Softcat plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,059 ($12.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,922 ($23.10).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SCT shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Softcat from GBX 1,900 ($22.84) to GBX 1,500 ($18.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($24.16) price objective on shares of Softcat in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

