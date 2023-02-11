Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Purchases £141.24 in Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Rating) insider Graeme Watt acquired 11 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,284 ($15.43) per share, for a total transaction of £141.24 ($169.78).
Graeme Watt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 9th, Graeme Watt bought 12 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($14.98) per share, with a total value of £149.52 ($179.73).
- On Wednesday, December 21st, Graeme Watt sold 26,631 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,209 ($14.53), for a total value of £321,968.79 ($387,028.24).
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Graeme Watt acquired 13 shares of Softcat stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,222 ($14.69) per share, with a total value of £158.86 ($190.96).
Softcat Trading Down 3.7 %
LON SCT opened at GBX 1,235 ($14.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,245.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,223.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,241.35. Softcat plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,059 ($12.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,922 ($23.10).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Softcat
Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.
Read More
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
- Wall Street Says These 3 Stocks Will Grow Earnings In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.