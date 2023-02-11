A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Insider Jonathan David Kemp Buys 27 Shares

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan David Kemp acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 555 ($6.67) per share, for a total transaction of £149.85 ($180.13).

LON:BAG opened at GBX 550 ($6.61) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 533.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 506.48. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a 1-year low of GBX 426.50 ($5.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 595.82 ($7.16). The stock has a market cap of £616.16 million and a P/E ratio of 1,774.19.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of A.G. BARR in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

