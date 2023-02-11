ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) Insider Purchases £4,500 in Stock

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH – Get Rating) insider Tracey James purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,409.30).

Shares of EAH stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.18) on Friday. ECO Animal Health Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 80.75 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 195 ($2.34). The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of £66.37 million and a PE ratio of 4,900.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 98.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 101.76.

ECO Animal Health Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, registers, and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company provides Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of enteric and respiratory diseases in pigs and poultry. It also offers generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites, such as worms, ticks, mange, and lices in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

