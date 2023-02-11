Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) Insider David Blackwood Buys 22,708 Shares

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS – Get Rating) insider David Blackwood purchased 22,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £9,991.52 ($12,010.48).

Smiths News Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of LON:SNWS opened at GBX 46.20 ($0.56) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 39.08. The company has a market cap of £114.44 million and a PE ratio of 462.00. Smiths News plc has a 12-month low of GBX 27 ($0.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 59.80 ($0.72).

Get Smiths News alerts:

Smiths News Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 12th were given a GBX 2.75 ($0.03) dividend. This is a positive change from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $1.40. This represents a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Smiths News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Smiths News Company Profile

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field-based merchandising and marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.