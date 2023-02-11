Brett Lance Miller Acquires 400,000 Shares of SLF Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SLFX) Stock

SLF Realisation Fund Limited (LON:SLFX – Get Rating) insider Brett Lance Miller acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £28,000 ($33,657.89).
SLF Realisation Fund Stock Down 0.9 %
LON:SLFX opened at GBX 6.94 ($0.08) on Friday. SLF Realisation Fund Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 21.96 ($0.26).
