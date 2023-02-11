Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Blair Thomas Sells 1,529,559 Shares

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) insider Blair Thomas sold 1,529,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.73), for a total value of £4,741,632.90 ($5,699,763.07).
Blair Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, February 6th, Blair Thomas sold 3,460 shares of Harbour Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.85), for a total value of £11,072 ($13,309.29).
Shares of HBR stock opened at GBX 324.10 ($3.90) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 310.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 369.87. Harbour Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 272.61 ($3.28) and a one year high of GBX 538.60 ($6.47). The stock has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 381.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33.
Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.
