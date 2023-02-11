Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR) Insider Blair Thomas Sells 1,529,559 Shares

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Rating) insider Blair Thomas sold 1,529,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($3.73), for a total value of £4,741,632.90 ($5,699,763.07).

Blair Thomas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Harbour Energy alerts:

On Monday, February 6th, Blair Thomas sold 3,460 shares of Harbour Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.85), for a total value of £11,072 ($13,309.29).

Harbour Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HBR stock opened at GBX 324.10 ($3.90) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 310.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 369.87. Harbour Energy plc has a one year low of GBX 272.61 ($3.28) and a one year high of GBX 538.60 ($6.47). The stock has a market cap of £2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 381.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 747.69, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Harbour Energy

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 585 ($7.03) to GBX 520 ($6.25) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 480 ($5.77) to GBX 320 ($3.85) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th.

(Get Rating)

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harbour Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbour Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.