Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) Insider Fumbi Chima Purchases 957 Shares

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) insider Fumbi Chima purchased 957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,108 ($37.36) per share, for a total transaction of £29,743.56 ($35,753.77).

Whitbread Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,993 ($35.98) on Friday. Whitbread plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,245.51 ($26.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,649.99 ($43.88). The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,832.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,652.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,956.21.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($42.07) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($48.08) target price on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,510 ($42.19) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($37.26) price objective on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Whitbread presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,717.14 ($44.68).

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 841 hotels with 82,286 rooms in the United Kingdom; 10 hotels in the Middle East; and 35 hotels with 5,875 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands.

