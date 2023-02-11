Insider Buying: Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Acquires 450,000 Shares of Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Martin Ive bought 450,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £31,500 ($37,865.13).

Martin Ive also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Seeing Machines alerts:

On Tuesday, January 24th, Martin Ive acquired 274,987 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,249.09 ($23,138.71).

On Friday, January 13th, Martin Ive acquired 394,824 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £27,637.68 ($33,222.36).

On Tuesday, January 10th, Martin Ive bought 900,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($64,911.65).

Seeing Machines Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Seeing Machines stock opened at GBX 7.54 ($0.09) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £313.36 million and a PE ratio of -12.57. Seeing Machines Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.60 ($0.10). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 6.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Seeing Machines

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Seeing Machines from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 10 ($0.12) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seeing Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seeing Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.