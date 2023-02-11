Analysts Offer Predictions for Trisura Group Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd. (TSE:TSU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Trisura Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Trisura Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TSU. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Trisura Group from C$58.00 to C$56.50 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$49.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$57.93.

Shares of TSU opened at C$38.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.55. Trisura Group has a fifty-two week low of C$29.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.90. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.32 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.94.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

